New Schedule

Another RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW affiliate is replacing the show by expanding existing local programming, with the BUFFALO NEWS reporting that ENTERCOM News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO is dropping the posthumous version of LIMBAUGH's show by moving 9a-1p (ET) host DAVID BELLAVIA to 10a-2p and moving afternoon host TOM BAUERLE to 2-6p, starting APRIL 5th.

In addition, morning co-host BRIAN MAZUROWSKI will stay on for an additional hour 9-10a, cohosting a new show with producer JOE BEAMER, and a news hour anchored by TOM PUCKETT will air 6-7p. MAZUROWSKI and SUSAN ROSE continue in the 6-9a slot. The moves, which the NEWS said were disclosed in an internal staff email from PD TIM WENGER, give WBEN an all live-local lineup 6a-7p.

