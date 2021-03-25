Coming April 22nd

RODDENBERRY ENTERTAINMENT has a new podcast debuting APRIL 22nd, a look at the obsessions of celebrities. “FANADDICTS” is hosted by actors CLARE KRAMER and DAVID MAGIDOFF and is being distributed via ART19. Guests on the new podcast will include TONY HALE, ABIGAIL SPENCER, PHIL LAMARR, GREG GRUNBERG, KATEE SACKHOFF, J. AUGUST RICHARDS, LEONARD MALTIN, DANIELLE FISHEL, and others.

Exec. Producer and Head of RODDENBERRY ENTERTAINMENT TREVOR ROTH said, “Working in the worlds of science fiction, comic-cons and genre entertainment for as long as we have, it’s become quite clear that fandom is universal. Every person out there, even the famous ones, know what it is to love something the way our fans love STAR TREK. FANADDICTS is just our way of shining a light on that truth, and finding the unity of that shared experience.”

“We’re always selective about the podcasts that we partner with,” said ART19 CRO LEX FRIEDMAN. “RODDENBERRY hits all our sweet spots: high quality content, a legendary brand, and a chance with FANADDICTS to boldly offer listeners and advertisers alike more great shows to love.”

“Over the past 20 years I have been lucky enough to meet and interview the entire spectrum of celebrities, from A-list movie stars to video game juggernauts,” said KRAMER. “But so often we are talking about the obvious things. This podcast takes me and the listener to those places you don’t normally go in interviews.”

“For me it’s very simple. I love that people love things,” added MAGIDOFF. “My favorite part of the show is when we get to dig in to understand not just what our guests love but why they love it -- The Fanaddict origin story that ignited their passion.”

« see more Net News