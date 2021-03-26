Music Community Support

BACKLINE has announced it will host SET BREAK, its first-ever livestream fundraiser to raise money to support mental health in the music industry. The events will be on the THE RELIX CHANNEL, exclusively on TWITCH. It will be featuring live performances from all over the world, public service announcements from music industry professionals, and immersive wellness experiences. The event takes place APRIL 10th and is free to view. It will offer opportunities viewers to donate.

Artist planning to perform include ALANIS MORISSETTE, LEON BRIDGES, DAWES, BLACK PUMAS, SARA BAREILLES, BOB WEIR & WOLF BROS, BEN FOLDS, OTEIL BURBRIDGE, LOS LOBOS, MICHAEL FRANTI, K. FLAY, GALACTIC, AMERICAN AUTHORS, LARKIN POE, DEER TICK, DJ MILLIE and many more.

PARADIGM AGENT and BACKLINE Chairman of the Board JOSHUA KNIGHT said, “It’s truly awesome to see artists from all corners of the musical landscape come together to speak to such an important cause for our community.”

BACKLINE Exec. Dir. HILARY GLEASON said, “SET BREAK will demonstrate the music industry’s resilience, more than a year after the pandemic devastated our livelihoods. BACKLINE has provided a safe place to land for industry workers during this time, and the event will bring together fans, artists, and organizations who all believe in the cause and want to create a safer and more supported environment for music to thrive.”

Partners on the event include fan-to-fan ticket exchange platform LYTE, production company CLUB HOUSE GLOBAL and DAYGLO PRESENTS.

