BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Country KYGO/DENVER morning co-host BRIAN McFAYDEN has departed after three and a half months on the job. Morning host TRACY DIXON is working solo for now.

McFAYDEN joined the station last DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/1/20). The OMAHA, NE native started his radio career on CUMULUS MEDIA KEGE (93.7 THE EDGE)/MINNEAPOLIS and ENTERCOM WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK. McFAYDEN has hosted and acted in several network television shows, including, “Cupid” on CBS and the CW's “Beauty and the Geek.” At MTV, he had various roles including host of “Total Request Live” and MTV News anchor. He went on to host and produce for AL GORE's Current TV, a web series called “7 Wonders of the Wall” for MSN and CAMPUS INSIDERS. More recently, he anchored sports for HLN’s daily show, “Morning Express,” with ROBIN MEADE, and “Bleacher Report” segments for CNN, CNN INTERNATIONAL and HLN.

