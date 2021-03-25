Parton (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock.com)

It's official, JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS announced TODAY (3/25) the official limited edition flavor being made in collaboration with Country icon DOLLY PARTON is Strawberry Pretzel Pie. The flavor will be available in shops and online beginning THURSDAY, APRIL 8th (NET NEWS 3/18)

The flavor is described as layers of salty pretzel streusel, subtly sweet and effortlessly tangy cream cheese ice cream, with lipstick red strawberry sauce. Sales benefit PARTON's charitable organization, IMAGINATION LIBRARY, a book gifting program that gives free books to children all over the world from birth to age five.

A company e-mail stated, "DOLLY PARTON is the person we all want to be when we grow up. An unstoppable force for good with the power to bring people together - aka a walking, amplified embodiment of what we hope to be as a company. Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel darn good."

