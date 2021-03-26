Rivera

ALL ACCESS' NASHVILLE-based Associate Editor MONICA RIVERA is departing the company for a new opportunity as Content Producer, Country Music at ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM. Her last day with ALL ACCESS will be FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd.

RIVERA's new position reunites her with ENTERCOM, where she worked previously in promotions for four years with Country KSON/SAN DIEGO and sister stations Classic Hits KIFM and Alternative KBZT.

RIVERA joined ALL ACCESS in her current role in 2018 (NET NEWS 12/8/18).

