Weezer In The Studio

WEEZER will be teaming up with the world-renowned LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC and YOLA (YOUTH ORCHESTRA LOS ANGELES) for a livestreamed show on APRIL 16th in the U.S. and APRIL 17th in ASIA, AUSTRALIA, EUROPE and the U.K. Performed at the WALT DISNEY CONCERT HALL in LOS ANGELES and presented by NOCAP -- which recently did the honors for TODD RUNDGREN's virtual tour ---, the livestream will showcase WEEZER’s most recent album, "OK Human," which came out earlier this year on CRUSH MUSIC/ATLANTIC RECORDS, as well as other band favorites.

Tickets for the livestream went on sale YESTERDAY and are available here.



"OK Human" offers a TECHNICOLOR symphonic spree and a day in the life of the band's RIVERS CUOMO, a meditation on how over-and-under-connected we all are. In addition to it being the first time WEEZER have ever featured full orchestration on any of their records, "OK Human" also boasts some of the most personal songs CUOMO has written in the last decade, all of which feature string and horn arrangements courtesy of album producer JAKE SINCLAIR and arranger ROB MATHES. The songs touch on themes of loneliness, disconnection, and reaching middle age alongside references to Mrs. Dalloway, BLACKPINK, the LA BREA TAR PITS, AUDIBLE, and vegetarian INDIAN takeout, among other musings from MR. CUOMO.



The band's much-anticipated, but delayed VAN HALEN-inspired rock album, "Van WEEZER," originally meant to come out last year, will now be released on MAY 7th.

