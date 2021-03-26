New Podcast

CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO's newest podcast offers inspirational stories of innovators, leaders, and creators who "changed the world." "ART OF POWER" is created and hosted by author and former NPR SILICON VALLEY correspondent AARTI SHAHANI and will feature guests like former Sen. CAROL MOSELEY BRAUN (D-IL), MARY TRUMP, Surgeon General VIVEK MURTHY, and the debut episode's guest, DREAM Act activist GABY PACHECO. The show will post on THURSDAYS.

SHAHANI said, “Now it’s OK to want to change systems. Lots of people want to do that. My job is to help listeners learn from the best, so they can make progress happen faster. ART OF POWER is about the journey inward and the journey outward. In every episode we’ll share the stories of how someone changed the world, with an eye toward how you can, too.”

WBEZ Managing Dir./Content Development KEVIN DAWSON said, “As the birthplace of some of the most iconic, groundbreaking shows in public media, we’re known for engaging storytelling and insightful conversations that go deeper than headlines. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with AARTI on ART OF POWER to tell new stories each week about fascinating people across sectors and perspectives.”

« see more Net News