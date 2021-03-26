New Lineup On Monday

JASON BROUGH and MIKE HALFORD, who lost their jobs as morning hosts at BELL MEDIA Sports CKST-A (TSN 1040)/VANCOUVER when that station dropped its format, have resurfaced as the new morning team at crosstown ROGERS MEDIA & SPORTS Sports CISL-A (SPORTSNET 650) starting MONDAY (3/29). BROUGH and HALFORD replace JAMES CYBULSKI and PERRY SOLKOWSKI.

In addition, another former TSN 1040 personality, KAREN SURMAN, is joining incumbent SCOTT RINTOUL for 9a-1p (PT) on SPORTSNET 650 and will also be heard on sister Sports CFAC-A (SPORTSNET 960 THE FAN)/CALGARY; also, the current 1-4p "REACH DEEP" hosts, DAN RICCIO and RANDIP JANDA, are replacing ANDREW WALKER as SAT SHAH's co-hosts in the 3-7p slot on "THE PEOPLE'S SHOW," with former TSN 1040 host DON TAYLOR joining as a regular contributor. In RICCIO and JANDA's former slot, producer BIK NIZZAR and PD CRAIG MACEWEN will co-host "BIK AND THE BOSS" 1-3p.

“Since its inception, SPORTSNET 650 has always strived to provide listeners with a front-row seat to the news, interviews and commentary from around the world of sports, but with a distinctly VANCOUVER flavour,” said MACEWEN. “By refreshing our lineup with a combination of familiar voices and long-time fan-favourites, we look forward to serving up the entertaining content listeners have come to expect of SPORTSNET 650, while also celebrating what makes VANCOUVER a truly unique sports market.”

“In making these changes, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some talented and dedicated broadcasters,” added MACEWEN. “We want to sincerely thank JAMES CYBULSKI, PERRY SOLKOWSKI and ANDREW WALKER for their passion and unwavering commitment to helping build SPORTSNET 650 into the station it is today. We wish them all the very best in their next chapter.”

« see more Net News