Webster (Photo: Robert Morley)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS have jointly signed Country singer/songwriter and TIKTOK creator GEORGIA WEBSTER to a recording deal. The MASSACHUSETTS native is releasing her first song with the label, "Push & Pull," TODAY (3/26). The song follows WEBSTER's debut track and TIKTOK hit, "Tell Your Mom," which arrived in OCTOBER 2020.

"I’m beyond excited to be joining the RIVER HOUSE/SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE team," said WEBSTER. "Being a songwriter has been my dream since 4th grade, and I just can't wait to see these songs come to life!"

