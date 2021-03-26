PD Job Open

With GERRY McCRACKEN’s retirement planned for the end of JULY (NET NEWS 3/17), CUMULUS MEDIA Country WJCL (KIX 96)/SAVANNAH has a prime PD opening to fill.

The company is seeking an experienced programmer who “will be responsible for growing and operating strong brands and must have a strong background and passion for Country music. Energy, enthusiasm and experience within the genre is a must. You will be responsible for all aspects of programming, including music scheduling, managing on-air staff, imaging, station strategy, developing and executing revenue generating sales and programming promotions, website and social media, digital content, and have a strong understanding of the core audience of a Country format. The position also requires a daily air-shift, along with a weekend voice track shift and/or live appearances and live remotes.”

See the full job listing and apply here.

« see more Net News