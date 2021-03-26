NFT Division

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA is looking to ride the non-fungible token (NFT) craze with its own NFT and digital art content division to sell NFTs of its content in collaboration with artists. The initiative debuted with 100 limited edition NFT posters for the MUSIC LIVES virtual music festival.

Chairman/CEO ROB ELLIN said, "There is potentially significant value in building a dedicated business to support these new forms of digital assets from both a monetization and promotional perspective. Our events across music, pop-culture, gaming, pay-per-view, podcasting/vodcasting and audio align perfectly with the value proposition NFTs represent to superfans and collectors across the world."

