Win Personalized Video Message From A-List Rockers

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's non-commercial Rock WSOU (89.5-FM)/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is launching a personal video message contest for listeners called "Video Rocked The Radio Store." The contest begins MONDAY, MARCH 25th and will take place over the course of two weeks.

The list of bands participating include ANTHRAX, BEARTOOTH, ICE NINE KILLS, and TRIVIUM, among others. Ten different bands are taking part in “Video Rocked the Radio Store,” with more artists and prizes to be announced early next week. Contest winners will receive personalized greetings from band members that they will remember for a lifetime.

WSOU Promotions Director VALENTINO PETRARCA said, “The most special moment a fan of any kind of music can have is being recognized by their favorite artist. To have an artist that you’ve looked up to for years acknowledge you is a powerful memory that never leaves you. As someone who has been to many concerts, I can still easily remember every artist I’ve ever interacted with, because it leaves such a strong impression. At WSOU, we want to help our listeners have a very special memory like that.”

PETRARCA added, “In a year without concerts and VIP Meet and Greets, we felt it was important to ensure we still give listeners the opportunity to meet their dream artists. Winning a video message from your favorite band through WSOU is something a fan of metal can treasure forever."

WSOU can be accessed over the air on 89.5 FM in the NEW YORK market, online through wsou.net, on mobile devices via the iHEARTRADIO app, and through smart speakers. Listeners can follow the station’s social platforms @wsou to learn about specific time frames for every giveaway and special promotions in the station’s merch store.

