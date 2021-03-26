Tack

BONNEVILLE Country KNCI/SACRAMENTO PD and midday personality JOEY TACK will depart the station on THURSDAY, JULY 1st after two years. He intends to relocate further East in order to be closer to family. He is looking for his next opportunity where he can apply his passion for radio and music to propel the future of the medium. Reach him here.

TACK joined the BONNEVILLE group in 2019 from SUMMITMEDIA Rhythmic Top 40 WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE, where he served as PD and on-air host (NET NEWS 5/22/2019). Prior to nearly 15 years with WKHT, he spent more than five years with iHEARTMEDIA/QUAD CITIES, IA-IL.

“While it is bittersweet to be leaving a station where we have experienced so much success, I am grateful to have the support and understanding of the BONNEVILLE team as I fulfill my family’s need to move further East to be closer to family,” said TACK. “I am seeking my next opportunity to create great content and advance our industry, and want to specifically thank CHAD RUFER and STEVE COTTINGHAM for the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed at KNCI these past two years.”

