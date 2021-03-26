Kay

ESPN Sports WEPN-F (ESPN NEW YORK 98.7FM)/NEW YORK's afternoon "THE MICHAEL KAY SHOW" is moving up to start an hour earlier starting MONDAY (3/29).

KAY and his co-hosts DON LA GRECA and PETER ROSENBERG will be moving from 3-7p to 2-6:30p (ET); the station will drop the hour of MAX KELLERMAN's ESPN RADIO show to make way for KAY, who doubles as TV voice of the NEW YORK YANKEES on the YES network.

