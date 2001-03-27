20th Anniversary

On FRIDAY (3/26), TRAIN released a special edition of their multi-platinum album DROPS OF JUPITER, to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The reissue features all 11 original tracks from the 2001 album, as well as six bonus tracks of B-sides and rarities. The 20th Anniversary Edition of DROPS OF JUPITER is available both digitally and, for the first time ever, as a limited-edition pressed on bronze vinyl album.



The album was released on 3/27/2001, and debuted at #6 on the BILLBOARD TOP 200 and broke the band to multi-platinum status. The double GRAMMY Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40 and has been certified 6x platinum in the US. It remains the group's best-selling album to date.

Reminiscing, TRAIN frontman PAT MONAHAN said, “Making the album DROPS OF JUPITER was one of the highlights of my career and I’m sure it’s the same for the others involved. From desperately trying to write songs that matter, to finally landing on a gem and having CHUCK LEAVELL play piano on it and having PAUL BUCKMASTER arrange the strings, it was a whirlwind of tragedy and beauty. The song itself came shortly after the loss of mother and I’m sure that she wrote it with me in a living room in ERIE, PA. This album took us around the world many times and opened our eyes and hearts to the world, filling room after arena with love and full voice sing-togethers. What a magical time. What a magical record to be a part of. Still in a state of gratitude. Thank you all for making it as special as it is even to this day.”



TRACKLISTING

1. She's On Fire

2. I Wish You Would

3. Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)

4. It's About You

5. Hopeless

6. Respect

7. Let It Roll

8. Something More

9. Whipping Boy

10. Getaway

11. Mississippi

12. It's Love

13. This Is Not Your Life

14. Ramble On (Acoustic)

15. Sharks

16. Sweet Rain

17. Drops of Jupiter (Live at The Warfield, San Francisco, CA - May 2001)

MONAHAN continues to host the TRAIN TRACKS specialty program on SIRIUSXM THE PULSE.

