The TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP President TRACY JOHNSON highlights the growing problems that the mighty YOUTUBE has in common with your station ... growing competition from other content providers, and ...

Too many commercials -- The #1 problem for YouTube is advertising. Viewers complain they play too many ads.

It's no entertaining -- YOUTUBE’s study shows that most of their viewers choose a video to relax or escape their daily lives. Does that sound familiar? It’s the same reason they tune to radio stations and shows.

It's too long -- 10% of YOUTUBE viewers say they tune out a video because it’s too long. Research shows that each new generation has a shorter and shorter attention span for online and on-air content.

