CUMULUS MEDIA has appointed DAVID COREY as Dir./FM Programming for DETROIT, overseeing Hot AC WDVD and Country WDRQ. He succeeds LANCE TIDWELL, who departed last month (NET NEWS 2/10).

COREY most recently served as BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country Brand Manager, and was PD for WKLB/BOSTON from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as VP/Programming for BELL MEDIA’s 105 radio stations in CANADA.

DETROIT VP/Market Manager STEVE FINATERI said, “DAVID COREY brings with him his incredible credentials, sterling reputation and impressive track record for stations within our format. His competitive nature is exciting, and the timing is perfect for him to join the CUMULUS DETROIT team as we continue on our aggressive growth path here in THE MOTOR CITY, where we know he will do well.”

COREY commented, "I am so happy to be returning to the two formats I know and love most, Hot AC and Country. I look forward to meeting the team in DETROIT and helping to build on their already great success. I am excited to work with STEVE FINATERI, MIKE WHEELER, BRIAN PHILIPS, DOUG HAMAND and everyone at CUMULUS MEDIA."

