Longtime radio station manager and owner WALT TIBURSKI has announced his retirement from ALPINE BROADCASTING CORP. AC WAVV/NAPLES-FORT MYERS, where he has been serving as GM/VP/Sales for the past 13 years, after over 50 years in the business, effective APRIL 30th. TIBURSKI will stay on as a consultant until mid-2022.

ALPINE CEO DONNA ALPERT said, “WALT TIBURSKI has tirelessly led WAVV and Alpine Broadcasting Corporation, as GM and VP Sales, for the last 13 years. He is a class act who operates with great energy, intelligence and integrity. WALT is highly respected by other broadcasters, peers and staff and has shared a wealth of knowledge and experience with us. Above all, WALT is a true gentleman; when my husband and ALPINE/WAVV founder, NORMAN ALPERT, became ill and subsequently passed, WALT stepped up to be sure that the traditions set by NORM would go on. We are excited that WALT will continue with us as Station Consultant into 2022.”

TIBURSKI started his radio career in 1969 at WIXY-A and worked at WNCR/CLEVELAND and WSHE/FORT LAUDERDALE-MIAMI before joining MALRITE as an AE at WMMS/CLEVELAND in 1973. He rose to VP/GM at WMMS, where he stayed until 1984. He then founded WIN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. with TONY OCEPEK, buying WQAL/CLEVELAND, the MID AMERICA stations, and WEJZ/JACKSONVILLE before selling the group to ML MEDIA and running and expanding ML's radio division through 1990. After consulting AMERITRUST BANK, MALRITE, and METROPLEX COMMUNICATIONS, TIBURSKI was named VP/Market Mgr. of CLEAR CHANNEL's CLEVELAND cluster, where he served for 11 years and stayed with the stations through a station swap to INFINITY-CBS. In 2005, he became Interim Manager at RENDA's FORT MYERS stations, then took over at WAVV in 2007.

