Tatum

URBAN ONE audio divisions RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA, have promoted SAMUEL TATUM to the created position of VP/Integrated Marketing & Partnerships. Most recently he was Dir./Sales for the RADIO ONE/WASHINGTON, DC radio cluster.

His new role is to unify sales and integrated marketing efforts across both divisions to help brands and agency partners connect with the Black consumer through multiplatform touch points.

RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA SVP/National & Network Sales JOSH RAHMANI said, "SAM's deep understanding of the sales process along with his innate understanding of integrated marketing strategies will boost our integrated marketing efforts and help our sales team reach new heights.

"His proven leadership in one of our largest radio clusters and his long tenure with the company uniquely position him to maneuver adeptly and help our sales teams deliver effective cross-platform solutions and extraordinary value to our advertisers."

TATUM added, "I am humbled by the confidence REACH MEDIA and RADIO ONE has placed in me and am excited to continue to grow the legacy of our founder, CATHY HUGHES, in this new role. RADIO ONE and REACH MEDIA have a rich portfolio of assets, and I am passionate about the opportunity to create, develop, and execute unique, on-brand, and culturally appropriate solutions that provide reach and engagement with the Black consumer for our advertisers and partners. Let's blaze new trails."

