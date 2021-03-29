Douglas

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has renewed its worldwide deal with NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME member TOM DOUGLAS. He has penned #1 hits for Country artists including TIM McGRAW, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRIS JANSON, LADY A, MIRANDA LAMBERT, GEORGE STRAIT, KENNY CHESNEY, BRETT ELDREDGE and KEITH URBAN. Most recently, DOUGLAS co-wrote CHESNEY's "Song for the Saints," MAREN MORRIS and VINCE GILL's "Dear Hate," KANE BROWN's "For My Daughter" and JANSON's "Drunk Girl."

"TOM DOUGLAS is a living songwriting icon," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "His momentum and activity are as hot as ever, and his drive and enthusiasm are undaunted and contagious. We are so excited to continue his long-standing relationship with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING. He is more than a songwriter to us--he is family.”

"We all get here the same way, I suppose," said DOUGLAS. "We follow the song. I’m grateful to continue working with a team that supports my songs, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

« see more Net News