New Team Members

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE adds three new members to its leadership team in NASHVILLE, Chief Legal Officer KRISTEN JOHNS, Assistant General Counsel – Publisher Relations NATHAN OSHER and Head of Analytics and Automation ANDREW MITCHELL.

MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE CEO KRIS AHREND commented, "I am thrilled to welcome KRISTEN, NATHAN, and ANDREW to The MLC’s growing team. Each of them possesses many years of experience in their respective areas of expertise, which will enable them to begin contributing immediately to the important work we are doing. All three are fully committed to serving our members and fulfilling our important mission to ensure that our members are paid properly.”

KRISTEN JOHNS comes to The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE from being a partner at WALLER LANSDEN DORTCH & DAVIS, LLP in NASHVILLE, where she was an intellectual property and technology lawyer. She also helped to found and lead TOKENIZE TENNESSEE, a NASHVILLE-based organization dedicated to encouraging the development of blockchain-based businesses in TENNESSEE. As Chief Legal Officer, JOHNS will be responsible for leading the organization’s strategic legal affairs, as well as managing the statutory blanket licensing process for digital service providers and overseeing compliance with statutory obligations.

With over 20 years as an entertainment attorney with executive experience in music publishing NATHAN OSHER, as Assistant General Counsel – Publisher Relations will oversee music publishing and copyright issues, manage and resolve claims and litigation-related matters. He most recently served as SVP/Legal & Business Affairs for WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, INC.

ANDREW MITCHELL as Head of Analytics and Automation brings more than 15 years of experience in operational excellence, analytics, business intelligence, automation, process improvement, lean six sigma, and global business transformation. He will lead The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE's analytics and automation activities as well as oversee the design and implementation of business intelligence reporting, analyze data usage and manage the manual sound recording and musical works matching processes. He comes to The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE from WARNER MUSIC GROUP, where he was the VP/Analytics & Process Automation.

