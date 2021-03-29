Rich (Photo: Jason Davis Photography)

BIG & RICH's JOHN RICH has launched REDNECK SPIRITS GROUP, offering RICH's previously released REDNECK RIVIERA and GRANNY RICH RESERVE WHISKEY brands, as well as a flavored malt beverage, HOWDY DEW! RICH announced the new venture during a celebration at his NASHVILLE bar, REDNECK RIVIERA, last weekend, where he also revealed the new entity has partnered with BONAVITA BEVERAGE GROUP of LOUISVILLE, KY for operations, sales and marketing.

“Our motto is, ‘Work Hard, Play Hard,’ and that is what the team at REDNECK RIVIERA has done," said RICH. "Since we launched in 2018, we have been honored with awards and deemed one of the fastest growing AMERICAN whiskey brands on the market. Today, we are proud to announce a new chapter with the REDNECK SPIRITS and BONAVITA BEVERAGE GROUP. It is an exciting time for the REDNECK RIVIERA brand, and we are looking forward to building an even larger footprint with our new partners in KENTUCKY.”

The move to KENTUCKY will help the company streamline production, while the FOLDS OF HONOR military charity will continue to receive a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold.

