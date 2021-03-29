One Billion

DAVE RAMSEY's "THE RAMSEY SHOW" podcast has exceeded one billion downloads, according to a release from RAMSEY SOLUTIONS. The podcast began 15 years ago; the radio show is in its 29th year.

“We’re teachers at the core,” said EVP BRIAN MAYFIELD. “And podcasts are an extremely useful medium, giving us another megaphone to reach people. We’ve never seen anything grow the way the podcast world has grown, so we see tremendous opportunity there to continue to increase our audience.”

