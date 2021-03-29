Premiere

The NAB SHOW is delayed until OCTOBER 9-13 this year, but the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS is trying to fill the APRIL void with "NAB SHOW PREMIERE," an online event APRIL 12-23 at the NAB AMPLIFY portal.

The event will include new product announcements and demonstrations from vendors including SONY, PANASONIC, and GRASS VALLEY, plus panels on streaming, broadcasting during the pandemic, tech sessions on HD RADIO and edge computing, and networking, plus a session with the editors for the SNYDER Cut of "JUSTICE LEAGUE." The TV Chairman's Award and the CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS will also be held at the virtual event.

“NAB SHOW PREMIERE is strategically timed to bring the media and entertainment community together in April when we would normally be gathering in LAS VEGAS,” said NAB EVP/Conventions and Business Operations CHRIS BROWN. “The content is indicative of our commitment to connecting the NAB SHOW community year-round and provides a critical touch point for companies to roll out new products.”

