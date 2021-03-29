Posner To Climb Mount Everest (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

MIKE POSNER announced TODAY, (3/29), he will climb the highest mountain in the world, MOUNT EVEREST, this APRIL and MAY, to raise money for the DETROIT JUSTICE CENTER (DJC). MOUNT EVEREST rises to an elevation of more than 29,000 feet and is located in the MAHALANGUR HIMAL sub-range of the HIMALAYAS, between NEPAL and CHINA.

POSNER will raise money via corporate sponsors and a GOFUNDME page for The DETROIT JUSTICE CENTER, a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities.

A DETROIT native himself, POSNER’s father JON, who passed away in 2017, served as a criminal defense attorney in DETROIT for 40 years, making this cause all the more important to MIKE. It's reported the GRAMMY nominated artist has spent the last year in intensive high altitude training for the climb in COLORADO.

POSNER said, “While my walk across AMERICA was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others. Before my dad died, he was a criminal defense attorney in DETROIT for 40 years. I’ve decided to dedicate my climb to the DETROIT JUSTICE CENTER because they’re doing criminal justice reform work in my city that would make my dad beam with joy.”

For more info or to donate, click here.





