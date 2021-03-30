Incub8next

Ex-N.W.A. member ARABIAN PRINCE's INCUB8NEXT is teaming up with independent software developers ART+LGGIC, pharmacist and health-tech expert MATTHEW WALK, and DJ, inventor, and sales/marketing maverick AJ KANG to launch the social impact incubator which will search for entrepreneurs from marginalized communities whose ideas are ready to roll once they get capital and resources.



Said PRINCE, “Investors need to talk to those already at work in these communities and see who really needs help. They often don’t seem ready to go deep into the community. It’s easier to reach out to who they know or go with an idea that they think makes sense, not what matters to underserved communities.”



To change this ARABIAN has teamed up with independent software developers ART+LOGIC. INCUB8NEXT will provide advisory services, fundraising assistance, and marketing support for select startups working to change lives by developing social impact technology in their communities or the world. Projects will be reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis.

Commented ART+LOGIC's PAUL HERESHENSON, “It’s not just about business or technology. It’s about making a difference. Helping entrepreneurs change and improve the world is oxygen for us. It keeps us invigorated and engaged in what we do.”



ART+LOGIC has a history helping new tech entrepreneurs with an idea for cool new products.

Said HERSHENSON, “We pride ourselves both on tackling challenging projects and at working closely with innovators to help them articulate and realize their vision, even if they’re completely new to software development.”



Added MATTHEW WALK, “We are looking at a new wave of entrepreneurship in the world. While the ‘unicorns’ are out there getting press and IPOs, there is a massive opportunity for ‘small’ businesses to reach revenue of $5-100 million and be wildly successful without ever becoming a household name. These are the businesses I want to discover and be a part of.”

Explained ARABIAN, “There are people who have never gotten the opportunity but have everything else they need to succeed in business. With my background, I’ve conjured things out of thin air to make money, so I know the struggle, We want to cultivate and nurture that spirit by giving these inventors resources to implement their great ideas.”

