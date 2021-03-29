Justin Frazell (Photo: Tarrant County Jail)

LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KFWR (95.9 THE RANCH)/DALLAS-FORT WORTH first suspended and then fired morning show host JUSTIN FRAZELL after he was booked on sexual assault charges on MARCH 23rd, according to the market's CBS-TV affiliate.

According to an affidavit released by TARRANT COUNTY officials, the alleged assault occurred at a NEW YEAR'S party at FRAZELL's home in MANSFIELD, TX, on JANUARY 1st. The FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM reports that the alleged rape victim was a teenage girl staying overnight in the home.

After initially suspending him, the station issued the following statement: "It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving JUSTIN FRAZELL, who has been booked on sexual assault charges. While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 THE RANCH and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend JUSTIN immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time." He was then fired by the station "based on additional information that has come to our attention," the station said in a follow-up statement.

LKCM MEDIA GROUP President GERRY SCHLEGEL said HEATHER ANDERSON will continue as host of the station's morning show as she has since 2019. FRAZELL had done mornings at the station since 2009. His booking came the day after he and ANDERSON won the TR3 Regional Radio Music Award for On-Air Personality of the Year - Super Market (NET NEWS 3/23).

