INgrooves Music Group

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP unveiled a suite of royalty accounting solutions to fit every label. Whether a label needs a solution to do the basics like split payments, a more complex do-it-yourself royalty accounting solution, or a full-service custom solution that handles everything from top to bottom, these innovations fill a wide variety of needs for the company’s diverse roster of label and artist clients.

REGISTER SPLITS, which offers small labels a simple way to automatically split income, and REGISTER PRO, a flexible royalty accounting service for larger labels with more complex artist deals, are each extensions of INGROOVES’ REGISTER financial portal. The third solution, REGISTER-FULL SERVICE, enables labels to utilize the company’s team of royalty accounting professionals to custom tailor a solution to each label’s own unique requirements.



INGROOVES supports payments to over 100 countries in a variety of currencies and payment options. Expert royalty support, including U.S. tax support to labels and their payees (i.e., 1099 and 1042 reporting) is accessible at every level of service.



The innovations are the latest in a series of proprietary solutions developed to empower labels and artists to build their businesses through innovative insights and tools.



INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP CEO BOB ROBACK commented, “Our labels have been asking for accounting tools to help them with a wide variety of their needs and together this suite of services is the kind of flexible solution that can help literally any one of our clients, no matter what size or level of complexity of their business. Whether you’re a small single artist label or a more complex operation that deals in multiple markets around the world, these solutions are a powerful, seamless solution that can be leveraged within the INGROOVES ecosystem to make more efficient, timely and accurate payments to royalty earners.”

