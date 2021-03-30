Rebranding

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS has made it official, and is transitioning its brand name to AUDACY, effective immediately. In a press release, the company explained, "Over the past three years, the company has purposefully evolved into a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment organization with the country’s best radio broadcasting group and a leadership position in virtually every segment of the dynamic and growing audio market—including broadcasting, podcasting, digital, network, live experiences, music, sports and news. AUDACY is also the #1 creator of original, premium audio content."



“We have transformed into a fundamentally different and dramatically enhanced organization and so it is time to embrace a new name and brand identity which better reflects who we have become and our vision for the future,” said Pres./Chairman DAVID FIELD. “‘AUDACY’ captures our dynamic creativity, outstanding content and innovative spirit as we aspire to build the country’s best audio content and entertainment platform.”

The company noted its evolution has been fueled by a number of significant moves, including:

Acquiring CBS RADIO, building scale as one of the two largest radio broadcasting groups

Launching RADIO.COM

Acquiring CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS

Becoming the primary companion podcast partner of leading brands including HBO, NETFLIX, NIKE and others.

Enhancing its sports platform with the acquisition of QL GAMING GROUP and a partnership with FANDUEL.

Establishing partnerships with APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON, TWITCH and others

Acquiring PODCORN

Creating music festivals and exclusive, boutique listening experiences.

Continuously investing in data, analytics and attribution capabilities, enabling advertisers to connect with scale and precision to more than 170 million listeners monthly.

“This moment is not just a change of sign, but a sign of change. Our new brand encapsulates who we’ve become in audio and will guide our forward aspirations,” said Chief Marketing Officer PAUL SUCHMAN. “We are bringing it to life across all touchpoints inside and outside the organization and look forward to delivering on its promise every day.”

AUDACY also made a number of additional content and product announcements TODAY (3/30). These include:

An exclusive podcast partnership with DEMI LOVATO

New original podcasts and other projects that will air exclusively on AUDACY’s digital platform including new shows from BOOMER ESIASON, BIG TIGGER and “THE RICH EISEN SHOW,” as well as a revamped “LOVELINE” set to debut this SUMMER.

A partnership with BETMGM making BETMGM a "preferred sports betting partner" of AUDACY and BETQL.

A partnership with IRVING AZOFF’s GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS, which will enable the company to add significantly enhanced on-demand and other interactive features to its digital platform.

The company’s ticker symbol will change from ETM to AUD effective on or about FRIDAY, APRIL 9th. Along with the name ENTERCOM, effective TODAY, the company will also sunset the RADIO.COM brand and align its direct-to-consumer platform under AUDACY. CADENCE13, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, BETQL and PODCORN remain active.

« see more Net News