MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY noncommercial student Variety WMSC/MONTCLAIR, NJ has named ENTERCOM News WINS-A/NEW YORK reporter GLENN SCHUCK as its first-ever Professional-in-Residence. SCHUCK will work as a mentor with the station's news department for one year alongside GM ANABELLA POLAND.

“WMSC is leading the way in preparing the broadcasters of the future for big-time accomplishments,” said SCHUCK. “To be part of this award-winning college radio experience is a thrill, and I cannot wait to get started.”

“I have been listening to GLENN since I moved to NEW YORK CITY, more than 20 years ago,” said POLAND. “He is a staple of news radio in the number one market in AMERICA, and I am thrilled GLENN will be joining us at WMSC-FM as our first-ever professional-in-residence.”

“We are thrilled to welcome GLENN to the School of Communication and Media and WMSC-FM family,” said School of Communication and Media Director KEITH STRUDLER . “Having such a talented and distinguished professional like GLENN to work alongside ANNABELLA and our students is a huge win for us, and highlights the type of opportunities that are available at all of our student-led media organizations.”

