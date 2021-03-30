Coverage

For its debut year as the exclusive audio broadcaster of the MASTERS TOURNAMENT next week, SIRIUSXM has announced extensive live programming surrounding its hole-by-hole coverage of the event.

The live round coverage on SIRIUSXM MASTERS RADIO will air THURSDAY through SUNDAY, APRIL 8-11, starting at 2p (ET) each day, with live look-ins before 2p. BRIAN KATREK and GREG NORMAN will call the tournament with MARK CARNEVALE, JOHN MAGINNES, and FRED ALBERS on the course and TAYLOR ZARZOUR handling post-round interviews. Swing coach JIM MCLEAN will offer commentary from the Tournament Practice Area.

In addition, DAVID MARR III and MCLEAN will host a show each morning THURSDAY and FRIDAY 8-10a (ET) and SATURDAY and SUNDAY 10a-noon, co-hosted by MARK LYE each day and CRAIG STADLER on THURSDAY, HALE IRWIN on FRIDAY, DAVE STOCKTON on SATURDAY, and SCOTT SIMPSON on SUNDAY. Pre-round shows will be hosted by CARL PAULSON, DENNIS PAULSON, JASON SOBEL, and GARY WILLIAMS 10a-2p THURSDAY and noon-2p SATURDAY and SUNDAY. MARR and LYE will host two-hour post-round shows with RICKY BARNES on THURSDAY, ROBERT GAMEZ on FRIDAY, JOHN COOK on SATURDAY, and COOK and HALE IRWIN on SUNDAY. ZARZOUR and JASON KOKRAK will host a special on MONDAY (4/5) at 8p (ET).

SIRIUSXM will also air two MASTERS history specials, a show on TIGER WOODS' 2001 win, "CELEBRATING THE SLAM," on APRIL 8th at 10p (ET), and the annual history special this THURSDAY (4/1) at 9p (ET) with repeats throughout MASTERS Week. And the PAULSONS will be covering the final round of the AUGUSTA NATIONAL Women's Amateur on SATURDAY (4/3) and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on SUNDAY (4/4).



“This is our first year as the exclusive audio broadcaster of the MASTERS and we couldn’t be more excited to bring golf fans everywhere extensive and expert coverage for this great event,” said Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “Between our live Tournament play-by-play, features on MASTERS history, one-on-one interviews with the competitors, plus insight from some of the people who know the Tournament as well as anyone, listeners will feel like they are on the grounds at AUGUSTA NATIONAL.”

