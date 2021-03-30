Trio Splits

Country trio LOCKELAND has announced they are splitting after three years together. The band has released a total of five singles, "Til' The Cows Come Home," "Drive," "These Hands," "Keep Us Young" and, most recently, "Made For Mornings." As a farewell gift to their fans, the band will release a final single, "Blackberry Whiskey," to all digital platforms on FRIDAY, APRIL 30th.

“We are so appreciative of the support all of our fans and the music community has offered to us,” said the trio in a joint statement. “Our hope is that the music we recorded together will continue to bring joy to those who hear it. At the present time, we do not know where our individual paths may lead, but we are extremely grateful for the journey together. We want our fans to know that we are closing this beautiful chapter in our careers as friends, as we always have been.”

