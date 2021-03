Ace & TJ Add First Alternative Affiliate

SUMMIT MEDIA Alternative WJMZ-HD2-W253BG (X 98.5)/GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG, SC adds THE ACE & TJ SHOW to mornings from 5-10a.

X 98.5 is the first Alternative affiliate for THE ACE & TJ SHOW. The show previously aired in GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG on former iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WMYI.

For syndication information on THE ACE & TJ SHOW, contact ADAM GOODMAN at (843) 212-6522, ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

