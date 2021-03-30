Kaye

Following the lead of two other COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk stations, KRMG-A-F/TULSA is opting to drop the posthumous guest-host-plus-clips version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW," replacing it with a simulcast of sister News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE's "THE MARK KAYE SHOW," beginning APRIL 12th.

KAYE is also replacing LIMBAUGH at WOKV; sister WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA also dropped the LIMBAUGH show and replaced it with local host ERICK ERICKSON moving from afternoon drive.

