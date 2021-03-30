Lawless

COX MEDIA GROUP/TAMPA VP/Market Mgr. KEITH LAWLESS has added similar duties for COX MEDIA GROUP/HOUSTON in his new role as RVP/TAMPA and HOUSTON. LAWLESS has been TAMPA VP/Market Mgr. since 2009.

CMG RADIO SVP ROB BABIN commented, "I am thrilled to announce KEITH LAWLESS as Regional Vice President over two of CMG RADIO's key markets, CMG TAMPA and now CMG HOUSTON. KEITH has demonstrated an unwavering commitment for many years and has made an incredible impact on CMG TAMPA and successfully led many CMG RADIO strategic initiatives. His passion for his team, CMG RADIO, and our industry make him the ideal leader to take on the role of RVP."

LAWLESS added, "I am honored to be joining and leading the CMG HOUSTON team. I look forward to listening, learning, and partnering with the HOUSTON stations to build deeper relationships with each other, the audiences who tune in daily, the advertising customers we partner with every day and the communities we serve. Our collective passion for the industry and helping others will be the cornerstone of our success."

