27-Song Show Stream Coming Friday, April 2nd

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers PEARL JAM are teaming up with nugs.net to offer a free video stream of their headlining set from the 2010 "Hard Rock Calling Festival" in HYDE PARK, LONDON. The free video stream is set for FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd at 8p (ET).

The livestream is in appreciation of PEARL JAM fans’ patience following the band's 2021 tour postponement which was announced on the band's socials. PEARL JAM's 2021 EUROPEAN tour has been re-scheduled for JUNE/JULY of 2022.

This The 27-song archival show will be available to stream from FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd through MONDAY, APRIL 5th at 11:59p (ET) on the nugs.net site as well as PEARL JAM’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages.

