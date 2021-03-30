Block

Television network CIRCLE will launch a new series, "CIRCLE Country Countdown," on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th at 7:30p (CT). The 12-episode series will deliver 30 minutes of Country music entertainment including clips, photos and interviews with pop culture influencers, industry insiders and celebrity special guests, including DENNIS QUAID. Former WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning team member JO SMITH will host the series along with a panel including YOUTUBE star JACK VALE, recording artist and podcaster CAROLINE HOBBY, TASTE OF COUNTRY Sr. Editor BILLY DUKES, NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee BLAIR GARNER, THE BOBBY BONES SHOW's MORGAN HUELSMAN and MERCURY NASHVILLE artist PRISCILLA BLOCK. Watch a promo for the series here.

The premiere episode is the "Top 10 Hottest Male Artists of All Time." Watch a preview clip here. Find more information on how to watch the entire series here.

« see more Net News