Charese Fruge, Kellie Rasberry

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks mornings and everything else with "KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW" staple KELLIE RASBERRY. She's in her 27th year on the show, and also hosts the weekly “LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE…THE PODCAST” and has a fuller plate than that.

Talking about her storied career, RASBERRY noted, “My proudest achievement will always be that KIDD KRADDICK chose me. Because of him, I have all the blessings in my life that I have now. Also because of KIDD, I’ve had the joy of working with ‘KIDD’s KIDS,’ which has taken hundreds of children with life-altering conditions to DISNEY WORLD. We're so honored to continue that charity he started 30 years ago. And in 2019, I not only celebrated my 25th year with the ‘KIDD KRADDICK MORNING SHOW.’ I was also honored to receive the GRACIE AWARD for Co-Host of a National Radio Show, as well as the AIRBLAZER AWARD presented by the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Group.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks shop with women who make a difference. Her latest with KELLIE RASBERRY is here.

