Staind's 'Live: It's Been Awhile' Coming May 7th

Multi-platinum rockers STAIND are releasing their first album in nine years, "Live: It’s Been Awhile" on MAY 7th, and will celebrate with "The Return Of STAIND: A Two Part Global Streaming Series" in partnership with DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS.

STAIND’s "Live: It’s Been Awhile" will stream globally on MAY 1st recorded at FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO in MASHANTUCKET, CT in OCTOBER 2019, followed by a performance of their iconic multi-platinum 2001 album "Break The Cycle" in its entirety on MAY 8th from MILL 1 in OPEN SQUARE in HOLYOKE, MA.

STAIND lead vocalist AARON LEWIS said, “These were the first grouping of shows we played together in 2019, when we were gearing up for what was to be a very busy 2020...that never happened. I’m glad we captured that energy here and can share it with those who couldn’t be at FOXWOODS. Our first show together in 1995 was at a now defunct bar called THE WATERFRONT in HOLYOKE. We played mostly covers, because that’s what you had to do back then. Turns out THE WATERFRONT is two miles from where we did this. Here we are, two miles down the road, 26 years later, celebrating the anniversary of the album that helped us break though 20 years ago and altered our lives forever.”



Both streaming events debut at 5p (ET) on their respective days and will be available on-demand for 72 hours. Check out the official trailer for "The Return Of STAIND: A Two Part Global Streaming Series" here and get more info at www.STAIND.com.

