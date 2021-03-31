Liddy (Photo: John Mathew Smith / www.celebrity-photos.com via Creative Commons 2.0)

G. GORDON LIDDY, who turned a felony conviction for conspiracy, burglary, and wiretapping in the WATERGATE case into a new career as a radio talk show host, died TUESDAY (3/30) in FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA at 90.

LIDDY became an FBI agent in 1957 after studying at FORDHAM UNIVERSITY and serving in the ARMY; he left the FBI in 1962 and practiced law, becoming Assistant District Attorney in POUGHKEEPSIE and running for Congress, after which he ran the local chapter of the NIXON presidential campaign in 1968. NIXON appointed LIDDY Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Treasury, then was moved to a special unit that ultimately hired the men known as "the Plumbers" to break into the office of the psychiatrist for DANIEL ELLSBERG, the military analyst who released the PENTAGON Papers. Joining the Committee to Re-Elect the President (CREEP), LIDDY planned the break-in and attempted wiretapping at DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE headquarters at the WATERGATE complex in JUNE 1972. LIDDY was sent to prison for his role, his 20-year sentence commuted by President CARTER in 1977 after 4 years and 4 months served.

After prison, LIDDY wrote a best-seller, "Will," acted in shows like "MIAMI VICE," and then, in 1992, began hosting a midday talk show at WJFK/WASHINGTON which was ultimately syndicated. He hosted the show, syndicated by TRANSTAR, WESTWOOD ONE, and RADIO AMERICA, through his 2012 retirement.

