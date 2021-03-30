Sold

THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO is selling Spanish Religion WMBI-A-W292GB (RADIO MOODY)/CHICAGO to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $1.6 million.

In other filings with the FCC, CREEK MEDIA, LLC is selling Alternative WNEX-A/MACON, GA to B&GRS ENTERPRISES, LLC for $50,000.

TRUTH BROADCASTING CORPORATION has applied for an STA to temporarily operate WKEW-A/GREENSBORO, NC from the site of sister WPET-A/GREENSBORO while equipment to triplex the stations at the sire of WEAL-A/GREENSBORO is obtained.

And ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK has requested a Silent STA for K201DZ/PORT BOLIVAR, TX due to transmitter repairs.

