Upfront Schedule

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU has revealed its schedule for the 2021 PODCAST UPFRONT, set as a virtual event for MAY 11-13. This year's edition is carrying the title "Listen Up," with LIBSYN joining the lineup of presenting companies, and will also feature the presentation of the IAB U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Report.

NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA Pres./CEO and IAB Chair GINA GARRUBBO said, “The IAB PODCAST UPFRONT continues to be one of the most valuable ways for NPR to showcase new shows and its leadership in podcasting to the advertising community.”

“Podcasting is a space where advertisers can utilize trusted content in a very purposeful way,” said IAB Media Center VP ERIC JOHN. “Whether for branding or performance, advertisers are leveraging the intimate -- and highly engaged -- relationship podcast creators and hosts have with their listeners.”

The schedule:

TUESDAY, MAY 11th: AdsWIZZ, KAST MEDIA, LAist STUDIOS, LIBSYN, NPR, SLATE, SPOKEN LAYER, STITCHER/PANDORA, VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, WESTWOOD ONE, WNYC STUDIOS

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12th: ART19, AT WILL MEDIA, AUTHENTIC, HEADGUM, MEREDITH, PODSIGHTS, QCODE, ROOSTER TEETH's THE ROOST PODCAST NETWORK, WONDER MEDIA NETWORK, WONDERY/AMAZON MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 13th: ACAST, AUDIO UP MEDIA, BLUE WIRE, AUDACY/CADENCE13/PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, ESPN, iHEARTMEDIA, LOCKED ON PODCAST NETWORK, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, VIACOMCBS

