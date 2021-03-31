News Commitment

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON is expanding its newsroom and coverage under multiyear plan to increase in-depth local news content. The plan will add eight new full-time news positions for the combined WAMU and DCist news division.

“We are creating a collaborative news division to not only tell more stories, but to tell the stories that will have an impact and serve the needs of our community better,” said Chief Content Officer MONNA KASHFI. “We want to elevate voices that are often ignored in local news coverage and engage with under-served communities across the region. That commitment will be reflected in all of our coverage -- from politics, to arts and culture, to criminal justice and the immigrant experience. We also will be better positioned to report on breaking news and updates as they happen.”

“Research shows that people still turn to local media as their most trusted source for news,” added KASHFI. “There is a responsibility that comes with keeping and maintaining this trust and making every effort to serve the needs of our community. This plan is our commitment to carrying out that responsibility at a time when we know our listeners and readers are seeking out news and information about their communities to navigate the new challenges we are all facing.”

The station also recently added a Board of Advisors to guide the station's strategic and financial planning. Members of the board include PKB ENTERPRISES, INC. Pres. PAXTON K. BAKER; ALTICE NEWS VP/GM PETER CHERUKURI; COMBS ADVISORY SERVICES founding principal WESLEY COMBS; investor NAVROZ GANDHI; MWWPR CEO MICHAEL W. KEMPNER; former DOVER CORPORATION HR/Communications Head JAY L. KLOOSTERBOER; NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS Chairman and former NPR Pres./CEO GARY KNELL; APCO WORLDWIDE Exec. Chair MARGERY KRAUS (who is serving as the board's Interim Chair); and philanthropist EMILY VAN AGTMAEL.

“WAMU is an essential part of the WASHINGTON region, providing coverage of the most important issues affecting the area and engaging with the community around critical topics,” said AMERICAN UNIVERSITY VP/People and External Affairs/Chief of Staff and Counselor to the Pres. SETH GROSSMAN. “We are excited to partner with the new board of advisors as we work together to chart the next chapter for WAMU.”

« see more Net News