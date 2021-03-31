Presents With NPR

NPR and EDISON RESEARCH will roll out their latest research project, "Radio: Live On Air and Everywhere," on THURSDAY, APRIL 15th at 2p (ET). The Report looks into the role radio plays in Americans’ lives in 2021 and reveals listening behavior among the six unique radio audience segments.

Sixty-three percent of those in the U.S. age 18+ are reached by radio every day, and 41% of all daily audio time in the U.S. is spent with radio. The study explores listener attitudes about advertising on radio and other media, and provides insight into NPR listeners and how they occupy a unique place in this context.



Those attending the webinar will learn:

What the six types of radio listeners are and how they engage with radio

Which type of listener is most open to radio advertising content

How radio listeners feel about advertising on radio versus other platforms

Where NPR listeners fit into the six segments of listeners, and their attitudes toward sponsorships

« see more Net News