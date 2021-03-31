Ups Katy Wolaver, Wallace Joseph

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has romoted KATY WOLAVER to SVP/A&R and WALLACE JOSEPH to VP/A&R. They will continue to report to Pres./A&R RYAN PRESS.

PRESS said, “KATY and WALLACE both have an amazing ear for talent discovery and a natural ability to turn someone with potential into the next big hitmaker. They’ve already helped to build the careers of some of today’s hottest songwriters and are truly a great example of where hard work and dedication can get you in this business. I couldn’t be more proud to see them continue to grow with us as A&R executives.”

