-
Warner Chappell Music Ups Katy Wolaver, Wallace Joseph
March 31, 2021 at 7:15 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has romoted KATY WOLAVER to SVP/A&R and WALLACE JOSEPH to VP/A&R. They will continue to report to Pres./A&R RYAN PRESS.
PRESS said, “KATY and WALLACE both have an amazing ear for talent discovery and a natural ability to turn someone with potential into the next big hitmaker. They’ve already helped to build the careers of some of today’s hottest songwriters and are truly a great example of where hard work and dedication can get you in this business. I couldn’t be more proud to see them continue to grow with us as A&R executives.”