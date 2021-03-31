Debuts Today

A new podcast from director ADAM MCKAY’s HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES and THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS through SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT looks at the wave of early deaths of basketball prospects in the 1980s.

“DEATH AT THE WING” is hosted by MCKAY and examines how ports, politics, mental health issues, and socioeconomic factors intersected and led to death and changes in the social consciousness among NBA players. The show features interviews with JERRY WEST, JACKIE MACMULLAN, former Secretary of Education ARNE DUNCAN, NEW YORKER journalist JANE MAYER, and professor Dr. TODD BOYD. The first two episodes, one on the merger of the NBA and ABA in 1976 and the rise of REAGAN in the 1980s and the other on the tragic story of TERRY FURLOW, are available TODAY. Future episodes will cover the LEN BIAS story and how it led to an escalation of the "War on Drugs," the 1984 murder of CHICAGO high school basketball star BENJI WILSON, cocaine use among NBA players, and how the league's players became more politically and socially active.

MCKAY said, “I’ve been an NBA junkie pretty much my whole life and have always been haunted by the amazing young talents we tragically lost in the 1980s into the 90s. Once we dove in, it became obvious the tragic stories of these young, mostly African American men, are really the story of what happened to AMERICA over the last 40 years. A forty years that would see the NBA become a global powerhouse while the U.S. slowly came apart."

