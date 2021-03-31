Debuts Today

The first new show under DCP ENTERTAINMENT's recently-announced deal with WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK is "POLITICS OF FOOD," hosted by political strategist and organizer CRISTINA GONZALEZ and covering "the intentional politicization, economics, and community impact of food on a global scale."

"Food impacts all of our lives in more profound ways than we may realize,” said DCP CEO CHRIS COLBERT. “POLITICS OF FOOD will help us understand that impact and help us explore better systems that can create equity and safety for both consumers and food workers."

« see more Net News