A fourth COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk station, News-Talk WHIO-A-F/DAYTON, OH, is dropping the posthumous guest-host-plus-clips version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW," replacing it with a simulcast of sister News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE's "THE MARK KAYE SHOW" as of APRIL 12th.

KRMG-A-F/TULSA and WOKV previously announced that they would air KAYE's show instead of the LIMBAUGH hybrid show; WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA is airing a local show with ERICK ERICKSON in the former LIMBAUGH time slot.

