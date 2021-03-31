Cohen

Seven women in media are being honored by the MULTICULTURAL MEDIA & CORRESPONDENTS ASSOCIATION at this evening's "Sheroes in Media" virtual gala.

THE WEISS AGENCY EVP and ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA Chair HEATHER COHEN; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK JOURNALISTS Pres. DOROTHY TUCKER; NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HISPANIC JOURNALISTS Pres. NORA LOPEZ; ASIAN AMERICAN JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION Chair MICHELLE LEE; NATIVE AMERICAN JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION Pres. FRANCINE COMPTON; WOMEN'S MEDIA CENTER Exec. Dir. JULIE BURTON; and NATIONAL PRESS CLUB Pres. LISA MATTHEWS are being honored at the event, with Sen. JACKY ROSEN (D-NV) and Reps. YOUNG KIM (R-CA). MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR (R-FL), and JUDY CHU (D-CA) on hand for the ceremony. The gala will also include a panel emceed by MSNBC's ALICIA MENENDEZ and RICHARD LUI.

“At this critical time in our country it is more important than ever to have greater diversity in who, what, where, when and how stories are told," said MMCA president DAVID MORGAN. "MMCA is beyond honored to launch this annual event by celebrating the powerful sheroes currently leading the organizations at the spear of the fight for media diversity while also building support for our ongoing effort to increase diverse media ownership."

« see more Net News